Looking to win its second straight game, No. 19 Ohio State steps out of the Big Ten on Tuesday night when it hosts IUPUI.

How to Watch IUPUI at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The win was just their second in the last four games as they also lost to Indiana. Even their wins have been tough as they needed overtime to beat Nebraska and barely slipped by Northwestern.

On Tuesday night, the Buckeyes will look to get their rhythm back when they take on an IUPUI team that has lost nine straight games.

The Jaguars head to Ohio State on Tuesday just 1–14 on the year, and they have yet to beat a Division I team this season.

On Tuesday night, they will look to find a way to pull off a major upset and take down a Buckeyes team who could be looking ahead to Big Ten games coming up.

