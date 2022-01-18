Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The IUPUI Jaguars (1-14) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when they visit the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Value City Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. IUPUI

  • The Buckeyes put up 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Jaguars give up.
  • The Jaguars put up 17.3 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Buckeyes give up (69.5).
  • The Buckeyes make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Jaguars are shooting 37.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 41% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.9 points and grabs 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.
  • Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • B.J. Maxwell sits on top of the Jaguars leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bakari LaStrap dishes out more assists than any other IUPUI teammate with 2.2 per game. He also scores 6.3 points and grabs 1.4 rebounds per game.
  • Maxwell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jaguars, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Nathan McClure (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for IUPUI while Jonah Carrasco (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Nebraska

W 87-79

Away

1/6/2022

Indiana

L 67-51

Away

1/9/2022

Northwestern

W 95-87

Home

1/13/2022

Wisconsin

L 78-68

Away

1/16/2022

Penn State

W 61-56

Home

1/18/2022

IUPUI

-

Home

1/22/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

1/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/30/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

IUPUI Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Morehead State

L 80-52

Home

1/8/2022

Wright State

L 72-58

Away

1/10/2022

UIC

L 67-65

Home

1/13/2022

Green Bay

L 69-54

Away

1/15/2022

Milwaukee

L 89-54

Away

1/18/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Wright State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Northern Kentucky

-

Home

1/27/2022

Oakland

-

Away

1/29/2022

Detroit Mercy

-

Away

2/3/2022

Youngstown State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

IUPUI at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

