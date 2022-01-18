Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward Greg Lee (5) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The IUPUI Jaguars (1-14) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when they visit the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. IUPUI

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. IUPUI

The Buckeyes put up 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars put up 17.3 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Buckeyes give up (69.5).

The Buckeyes make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Jaguars are shooting 37.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 41% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.9 points and grabs 7.1 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.

Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

IUPUI Players to Watch

B.J. Maxwell sits on top of the Jaguars leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Bakari LaStrap dishes out more assists than any other IUPUI teammate with 2.2 per game. He also scores 6.3 points and grabs 1.4 rebounds per game.

Maxwell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Jaguars, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Nathan McClure (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for IUPUI while Jonah Carrasco (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Nebraska W 87-79 Away 1/6/2022 Indiana L 67-51 Away 1/9/2022 Northwestern W 95-87 Home 1/13/2022 Wisconsin L 78-68 Away 1/16/2022 Penn State W 61-56 Home 1/18/2022 IUPUI - Home 1/22/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/27/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/30/2022 Purdue - Away 2/3/2022 Iowa - Home 2/6/2022 Maryland - Home

IUPUI Schedule