Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11) on Friday. Watch this 7-10 matchup in the South Regional Region bracket at 12:15 PM, live on CBS.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

The 73.8 points per game the Buckeyes score are 12.1 more points than the Ramblers give up (61.7).

The Ramblers average 5.3 more points per game (73.8) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.5).

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Ramblers' opponents have made.

The Ramblers have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Liddell, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson averages 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Ramblers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Braden Norris dishes out more assists than any other Loyola Chicago player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 10.3 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.

Williamson is the top scorer from deep for the Ramblers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Williamson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Knight (0.9 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Maryland L 75-60 Away 3/1/2022 Nebraska L 78-70 Home 3/3/2022 Michigan State W 80-69 Home 3/6/2022 Michigan L 75-69 Home 3/10/2022 Penn State L 71-68 Home 3/18/2022 Loyola Chicago - Home

Loyola Chicago Schedule