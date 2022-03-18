Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11) on Friday. Watch this 7-10 matchup in the South Regional Region bracket at 12:15 PM, live on CBS.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

  • The 73.8 points per game the Buckeyes score are 12.1 more points than the Ramblers give up (61.7).
  • The Ramblers average 5.3 more points per game (73.8) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.5).
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Ramblers' opponents have made.
  • The Ramblers have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Liddell, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson averages 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Ramblers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Braden Norris dishes out more assists than any other Loyola Chicago player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 10.3 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Williamson is the top scorer from deep for the Ramblers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Williamson (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Knight (0.9 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

L 75-60

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

L 78-70

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

W 80-69

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

L 75-69

Home

3/10/2022

Penn State

L 71-68

Home

3/18/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Evansville

W 82-31

Home

2/26/2022

Northern Iowa

L 102-96

Away

3/4/2022

Bradley

W 66-50

Home

3/5/2022

Northern Iowa

W 66-43

Away

3/6/2022

Drake

W 64-58

Away

3/18/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17913221
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State NCAA First Round

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
imago0015585585h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
South Florida Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas28 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; The UCF Knights celebrate punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating the South Florida Bulls in the American Conference Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Randolph vs. Gibraltar

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy