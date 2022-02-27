Ohio State goes for its third straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Maryland to take on the Terrapins.

Ohio State plays its second straight game on the road on Sunday afternoon coming off a huge 86-83 win at Illinois on Thursday night. The win was the Buckeyes second in a row and moved them to within 0.5 games of the Illini for second place in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KDBC-El Paso, TX)

Ohio State is playing great right now as it has won four of its last five, including big wins at Michigan and at home against Indiana.

The Buckeyes are now looking to avoid a letdown on Sunday when they take on a Maryland team that is coming off a loss at Indiana on Thursday.

The loss to the Hoosiers snapped a two-game winning streak for the Terrapins and dropped them to just 5-12 in the Big Ten.

Maryland has been in a lot of conference games this year, but hasn't found a way to close them out.

Sunday they will look to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season loss to the Buckeyes.

