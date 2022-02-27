How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-4
142.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Ohio State
- The 74.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are only 4.1 more points than the Terrapins allow (70.6).
- The Terrapins' 70.4 points per game are only three more points than the 67.4 the Buckeyes give up.
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
- The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, two% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malaki Branham posts 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Zed Key is posting 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Young is posting 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Donta Scott is putting up a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.6 points and 1.1 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Eric Ayala gives the Terrapins 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Terrapins receive 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Ohio State at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)