How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -4 142.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Ohio State

The 74.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are only 4.1 more points than the Terrapins allow (70.6).

The Terrapins' 70.4 points per game are only three more points than the 67.4 the Buckeyes give up.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.

The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, two% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malaki Branham posts 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zed Key is posting 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Young is posting 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Maryland Players to Watch