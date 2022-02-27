Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs Maryland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-4

142.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Ohio State

  • The 74.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are only 4.1 more points than the Terrapins allow (70.6).
  • The Terrapins' 70.4 points per game are only three more points than the 67.4 the Buckeyes give up.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, two% higher than the 41.2% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Malaki Branham posts 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Zed Key is posting 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Kyle Young is posting 8.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Donta Scott is putting up a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12.6 points and 1.1 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Eric Ayala gives the Terrapins 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Terrapins receive 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Ohio State at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
