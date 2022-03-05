How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Buckeyes put up 74.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines' 73.1 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

The Buckeyes make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Liddell, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson holds the top spot on the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones' assist statline leads Michigan; he records 4.6 assists per game.

Caleb is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.

Eli Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 Indiana W 80-69 Home 2/24/2022 Illinois W 86-83 Away 2/27/2022 Maryland L 75-60 Away 3/1/2022 Nebraska L 78-70 Home 3/3/2022 Michigan State W 80-69 Home 3/6/2022 Michigan - Home

Michigan Schedule