Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan

  • The Buckeyes put up 74.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolverines give up.
  • The Wolverines' 73.1 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • The Wolverines have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Liddell, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
  • Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson holds the top spot on the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • DeVante Jones' assist statline leads Michigan; he records 4.6 assists per game.
  • Caleb is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Eli Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Indiana

W 80-69

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

W 86-83

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

L 75-60

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

L 78-70

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

W 80-69

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

L 77-63

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

W 71-62

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

L 93-85

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

W 87-70

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

L 82-71

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Michigan at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves to the basket beside Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots against Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulsa vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy