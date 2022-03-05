How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan
- The Buckeyes put up 74.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 69.8 the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines' 73.1 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- The Buckeyes make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.
- The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Liddell, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson holds the top spot on the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones' assist statline leads Michigan; he records 4.6 assists per game.
- Caleb is dependable from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Eli Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Indiana
W 80-69
Home
2/24/2022
Illinois
W 86-83
Away
2/27/2022
Maryland
L 75-60
Away
3/1/2022
Nebraska
L 78-70
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan State
W 80-69
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
L 77-63
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
W 71-62
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
L 93-85
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
W 87-70
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
L 82-71
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Michigan at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
