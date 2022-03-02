Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

  • The Buckeyes average 6.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Spartans allow (67.9).
  • The Spartans' 72.1 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Spartans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.6 points and grabs 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 7.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 11.4 points per game. He also tacks on 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Marcus Bingham has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
  • Brown hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
  • Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bingham (2.3 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Iowa

L 75-62

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

W 80-69

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

W 86-83

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

L 75-60

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

L 78-70

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Penn State

L 62-58

Away

2/19/2022

Illinois

L 79-74

Home

2/22/2022

Iowa

L 86-60

Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

L 87-70

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Michigan State at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
23 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy