The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes average 6.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Spartans allow (67.9).

The Spartans' 72.1 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

The Buckeyes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Spartans' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 19.6 points and grabs 7.7 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 7.0 PPG scoring average.

Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 11.4 points per game. He also tacks on 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his statistics.

Marcus Bingham has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.

Brown hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bingham (2.3 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Iowa L 75-62 Home 2/21/2022 Indiana W 80-69 Home 2/24/2022 Illinois W 86-83 Away 2/27/2022 Maryland L 75-60 Away 3/1/2022 Nebraska L 78-70 Home 3/3/2022 Michigan State - Home 3/6/2022 Michigan - Home

Michigan State Schedule