How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Williams Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Ohio State vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-6.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Ohio State

  • The Buckeyes average 8.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (66.3).
  • The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell averages 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.6 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Zed Key is posting 9.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler leads his team in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Malaki Branham is averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Kyle Young puts up 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis tops the Golden Gophers in assists (3.9 per game), and produces 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (16.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and puts up 0.9 assists.
  • E.J. Stephens is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 7.6 points and 1.4 assists.
  • Luke Loewe is posting 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Ohio State at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
