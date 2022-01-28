How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Williams Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-6.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- The Buckeyes average 8.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (66.3).
- The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 67.4 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell averages 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.6 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zed Key is posting 9.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler leads his team in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Malaki Branham is averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Kyle Young puts up 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis tops the Golden Gophers in assists (3.9 per game), and produces 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (16.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and puts up 0.9 assists.
- E.J. Stephens is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 7.6 points and 1.4 assists.
- Luke Loewe is posting 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 37.7% of his shots from the field.
