Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball

The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Cornhuskers record 7.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Buckeyes allow (67.5).

The Buckeyes' 75.7 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

This season, the Cornhuskers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buckeyes' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens posts 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 9.0 points.

C.J. Wilcher posts 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keisei Tominaga puts up 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Ohio State Players to Watch