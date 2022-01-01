Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- The Cornhuskers record 7.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Buckeyes allow (67.5).
- The Buckeyes' 75.7 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buckeyes' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens posts 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 9.0 points.
- C.J. Wilcher posts 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keisei Tominaga puts up 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is the Buckeyes' top scorer (20.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.7 assists.
- Zed Key gives the Buckeyes 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
- Kyle Young is putting up 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jamari Wheeler is the Buckeyes' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- Justin Ahrens gives the Buckeyes 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
