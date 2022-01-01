Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball

    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball

    The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Ohio State

    • The Cornhuskers record 7.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Buckeyes allow (67.5).
    • The Buckeyes' 75.7 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
    • This season, the Cornhuskers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Buckeyes' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens posts 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 9.0 points.
    • C.J. Wilcher posts 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Keisei Tominaga puts up 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell is the Buckeyes' top scorer (20.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.7 assists.
    • Zed Key gives the Buckeyes 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Kyle Young is putting up 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jamari Wheeler is the Buckeyes' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.
    • Justin Ahrens gives the Buckeyes 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Ohio State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy