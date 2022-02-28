Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) reacts after dunking to tie the score and send the game to overtime during Monday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on February 21, 2022. The Buckeyes won the game 80-69 in overtime. Ceb Osumbk 0220 Bjp 04

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Value City Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

  • The Buckeyes score 5.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.3).
  • The Cornhuskers put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.7 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.3 points and 7.5 boards per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 3.3 assists per game while scoring 7.0 PPG.
  • Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 16.9 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and averages 1.5 assists per game.
  • The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
  • C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 1.0 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Minnesota

W 70-45

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa

L 75-62

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

W 80-69

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

W 86-83

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

L 75-60

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Iowa

L 98-75

Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

L 90-74

Home

2/22/2022

Northwestern

L 77-65

Away

2/25/2022

Iowa

L 88-78

Home

2/27/2022

Penn State

W 93-70

Away

3/1/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Nebraska at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

