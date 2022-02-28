Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Value City Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
- The Buckeyes score 5.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (79.3).
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.7 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.3 points and 7.5 boards per game.
- Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 3.3 assists per game while scoring 7.0 PPG.
- Justin Ahrens makes more threes per game than any other member of the Buckeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 16.9 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and averages 1.5 assists per game.
- The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
- C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Walker with 1.0 per game.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Minnesota
W 70-45
Home
2/19/2022
Iowa
L 75-62
Home
2/21/2022
Indiana
W 80-69
Home
2/24/2022
Illinois
W 86-83
Away
2/27/2022
Maryland
L 75-60
Away
3/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Iowa
L 98-75
Away
2/18/2022
Maryland
L 90-74
Home
2/22/2022
Northwestern
L 77-65
Away
2/25/2022
Iowa
L 88-78
Home
2/27/2022
Penn State
W 93-70
Away
3/1/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Nebraska at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)