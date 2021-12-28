Ohio State vs. New Orleans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the New Orleans Privateers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Value City Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. New Orleans

The Buckeyes score only 1.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Privateers give up (73.8).

The Privateers' 70.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 67.5 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.

The Privateers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who puts up 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

New Orleans Players to Watch

Derek St. Hilaire is the top scorer for the Privateers with 18.9 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Simeon Kirkland puts up a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for New Orleans to take the top rebound spot on the team. Troy Green has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.

St. Hilaire knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Privateers.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Green with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tyson Jackson with 0.6 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Florida L 71-68 Away 11/30/2021 Duke W 71-66 Home 12/5/2021 Penn State W 76-64 Away 12/8/2021 Towson W 85-74 Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin W 73-55 Home 12/28/2021 New Orleans - Home 1/2/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/6/2022 Indiana - Away 1/9/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/13/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/16/2022 Penn State - Home

New Orleans Schedule