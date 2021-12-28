Ohio State vs. New Orleans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the New Orleans Privateers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Value City Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    Arena: Value City Arena

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. New Orleans

    • The Buckeyes score only 1.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Privateers give up (73.8).
    • The Privateers' 70.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 67.5 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Buckeyes have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.
    • The Privateers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who puts up 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
    • Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 6.3 points per contest.
    • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

    New Orleans Players to Watch

    • Derek St. Hilaire is the top scorer for the Privateers with 18.9 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Simeon Kirkland puts up a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for New Orleans to take the top rebound spot on the team. Troy Green has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.
    • St. Hilaire knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Privateers.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Green with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tyson Jackson with 0.6 per game.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    W 76-64

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    W 85-74

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 73-55

    Home

    12/28/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    New Orleans Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Presbyterian

    L 68-66

    Home

    11/26/2021

    VMI

    W 79-71

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 85-65

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Louisiana

    L 80-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Utah State

    L 82-50

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Belhaven

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    McNeese

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    New Orleans at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

