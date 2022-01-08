How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Northwestern
- The Buckeyes put up 74.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 62.9 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats put up 8.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (68.4).
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.
- The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance averages 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Boo Buie's assist statline paces Northwestern; he records 5.8 assists per game.
- Ty Berry makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.8 per game.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Penn State
W 76-64
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
W 85-74
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
W 73-55
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
W 87-79
Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
L 67-51
Away
1/9/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/13/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/16/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/30/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
W 67-61
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
W 70-52
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
W 90-50
Home
1/2/2022
Michigan State
L 73-67
Home
1/5/2022
Penn State
L 74-70
Home
1/9/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/23/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/26/2022
Michigan
-
Away