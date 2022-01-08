How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Northwestern

The Buckeyes put up 74.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 62.9 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats put up 8.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (68.4).

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance averages 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Boo Buie's assist statline paces Northwestern; he records 5.8 assists per game.

Ty Berry makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.8 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Penn State W 76-64 Away 12/8/2021 Towson W 85-74 Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin W 73-55 Home 1/2/2022 Nebraska W 87-79 Away 1/6/2022 Indiana L 67-51 Away 1/9/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/13/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/16/2022 Penn State - Home 1/22/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/27/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/30/2022 Purdue - Away

Northwestern Schedule