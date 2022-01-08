Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Northwestern

  • The Buckeyes put up 74.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 62.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats put up 8.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (68.4).
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The Buckeyes leader in points and rebounds is E.J. Liddell, who scores 18.9 points and pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance averages 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Boo Buie's assist statline paces Northwestern; he records 5.8 assists per game.
  • Ty Berry makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with 1.8 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Penn State

W 76-64

Away

12/8/2021

Towson

W 85-74

Home

12/11/2021

Wisconsin

W 73-55

Home

1/2/2022

Nebraska

W 87-79

Away

1/6/2022

Indiana

L 67-51

Away

1/9/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/13/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/16/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

1/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/30/2022

Purdue

-

Away

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Maryland

W 67-61

Away

12/12/2021

NJIT

W 70-52

Home

12/20/2021

Illinois-Springfield

W 90-50

Home

1/2/2022

Michigan State

L 73-67

Home

1/5/2022

Penn State

L 74-70

Home

1/9/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Northwestern at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

