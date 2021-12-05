How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State takes on its first Big Ten opponent, Penn State.
    This non-ranked Ohio State team might be one of the toughest we've seen. The Buckeyes surely look to enter the rankings after beating top-ranked Duke this week. They were down 20 at the half and came back to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season thus far.

    Penn State will be opening up its conference play against one of the best of the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are 4-3 on the season but bring a loss against the University of Miami into this game. Two of their three losses have come in their last three games. They need a huge bounce-back upset win.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buckeyes are led by junior forward EJ Liddell who is averaging 21.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game which are both team-leading. Forward Zed Key played a huge role in the Duke game, scoring 20 points and grabbing three rebounds.

    The Nittany Lions balance the power, as Seth Lundy leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game and 6.0 rebounds. John Harrar leads the team in rebounds with 10.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Jalen Pickett leads the team in assists with 4.6 per game.

    The Buckeyes are projected to win this game 67.5 to 63. Their favored spread is -4.5, and the money line is -200. The Nittany Lions money line is +165. The Over/Under total points scored in this game is 130.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

