Jan 13, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (left) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Penn State

The 75.6 points per game the Buckeyes record are 10.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (65).

The Nittany Lions' 67.2 points per game are only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.4 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Nittany Lions' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who puts up 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 7.2 PPG.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Seth Lundy sits at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also collects 5.9 rebounds and racks up one assist per game.

The Penn State leaders in rebounding and assists are John Harrar with 10 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Jalen Pickett with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).

Lundy makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nittany Lions.

Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lundy (0.6 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Wisconsin W 73-55 Home 1/2/2022 Nebraska W 87-79 Away 1/6/2022 Indiana L 67-51 Away 1/9/2022 Northwestern W 95-87 Home 1/13/2022 Wisconsin L 78-68 Away 1/16/2022 Penn State - Home 1/18/2022 IUPUI - Home 1/22/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/27/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/30/2022 Purdue - Away 2/3/2022 Iowa - Home

Penn State Schedule