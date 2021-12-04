Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Ohio State

    • The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions record are the same as the Buckeyes give up.
    • The Buckeyes put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Nittany Lions make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per contest (10.9), and also puts up 10.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Sam Sessoms puts up 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Seth Lundy puts up a team-high 15.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jalen Pickett is tops on the Nittany Lions at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.6 rebounds and 9.6 points.
    • Myles Dread averages 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.6% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell paces the Buckeyes in scoring (21.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.3), and produces 2.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 3.6 blocked shots (sixth in the country).
    • The Buckeyes receive 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Zed Key.
    • The Buckeyes get 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyle Young.
    • Jamari Wheeler is No. 1 on the Buckeyes in assists (3.6 per game), and puts up 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Buckeyes receive 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Justin Ahrens.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Ohio State at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

