Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Ohio State
- The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions record are the same as the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per contest (10.9), and also puts up 10.6 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Sam Sessoms puts up 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy puts up a team-high 15.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.0% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Pickett is tops on the Nittany Lions at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.6 rebounds and 9.6 points.
- Myles Dread averages 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.6% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell paces the Buckeyes in scoring (21.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.3), and produces 2.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 3.6 blocked shots (sixth in the country).
- The Buckeyes receive 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Zed Key.
- The Buckeyes get 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyle Young.
- Jamari Wheeler is No. 1 on the Buckeyes in assists (3.6 per game), and puts up 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Buckeyes receive 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Justin Ahrens.
