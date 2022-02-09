How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers

No. 16 Ohio State looks to fend off Rutgers who is fresh off of a Top 25 upset over Michigan State. They meet on Wednesday night.

The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college basketball. It features five nationally-ranked teams, including Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 16 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

The team is 14-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play. They are half a game behind Michigan State and one game behind Purdue and Wisconsin. Their three conference losses came against Purdue, Wisconsin and unranked Indiana.

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers is sitting in the middle of the Big Ten with an overall record of 13-9 and a conference record of 7-5. The Scarlet Knights have had a weak conference schedule up until this point. They lost all five conference games to unranked opponents but were able to beat a Top 25 Michigan State.

However, five of the teams remaining eight games in their season are against nationally ranked Top 25 opponents. They started off their five-game ranked streak with a win and if that continues, they could find their way into March.

Star watch will feature a matchup between E.J. Liddell from Ohio State and Ron Harper Jr. from Rutgers. Liddell averages 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. Harper averages 15.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

