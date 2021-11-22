Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Prudential Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    Seton Hall vs Ohio State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Seton Hall

    -2.5

    137 points

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

    • Last year, the Pirates put up only 0.2 more points per game (71.3) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes scored 7.5 more points per game last year (77.2) than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
    • Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents knocked down.
    • The Buckeyes shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per contest last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jared Rhoden put up 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Shavar Reynolds was tops on his team in assists per contest (4.2) last season, and also put up 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Myles Cale posted 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 69.7% from the field.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • Duane Washington Jr. averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • E.J. Liddell grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker notched 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Washington made 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Justice Sueing and Liddell were defensive standouts last season, with Sueing averaging 0.9 steals per game and Liddell collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Ohio State at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
