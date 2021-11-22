How to Watch Ohio State at Seton Hall

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Seton Hall Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 19 Buckeyes travel to face the first-place team in the Big East in Seton Hall in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Ohio State men's basketball team is 3–1 so far this season. The Buckeyes won their first three games of the year against Akron 67–66, Niagra 84–74 and Bowling Green 89–58. Their most recent game ended in their first loss of the season to Xavier 71–65.

    Seton Hall is 3–0 so far and in first place in the Big East. The Pirates beat Fairleigh Dickinson 93–49 to open up their season. Their next two wins came against Yale 80–44 and then a two-point win against in Michigan 67–65.

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Seton Hall Pirates Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    You can live stream Ohio State Buckeyes at Seton Hall Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buckeyes are led in scoring by E.J. Liddell with 21 points per game. He is also averaging 2.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, which is also team-leading. Jamari Wheeler is their main passer, averaging 4.5 assists per game.

    The Pirates are led by Bryce Aiken who has 12.3 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game. He is aided by Jared Rhoden who is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

    The Buckeyes loss' against Xavier put a damper on their early season. Seton Hall is no easy opponent and should give the Buckeyes another challenge. O

    Regional restrictions may apply.

