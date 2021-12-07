Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Towson Tigers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Towson
- The Buckeyes average 74.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.1 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers put up just 2.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.3).
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tigers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.3% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 20.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.
- The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- The Tigers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Cameron Holden with 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
- Terry Nolan Jr. records more assists than any other Towson player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.9 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Nicolas Timberlake hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Towson's leader in steals is Holden (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.1 per game).
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Xavier
L 71-65
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
W 79-76
Away
11/24/2021
Florida
L 71-68
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
W 71-66
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
W 76-64
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/21/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
12/28/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-61
Home
11/25/2021
San Francisco
L 71-61
Home
11/26/2021
New Mexico
W 73-58
Away
12/2/2021
LIU
W 72-63
Home
12/6/2021
Kent State
W 73-58
Away
12/8/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Coppin State
-
Away
12/14/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/22/2021
Navy
-
Away
12/31/2021
JMU
-
Home
1/3/2022
Drexel
-
Away