Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Towson Tigers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson

    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Towson

    • The Buckeyes average 74.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.1 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers put up just 2.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.3).
    • This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tigers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.3% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 20.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.
    • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • The Tigers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Cameron Holden with 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
    • Terry Nolan Jr. records more assists than any other Towson player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.9 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Nicolas Timberlake hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • Towson's leader in steals is Holden (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.1 per game).

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 79-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    W 76-64

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Towson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 76-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Francisco

    L 71-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    W 73-58

    Away

    12/2/2021

    LIU

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Towson at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

