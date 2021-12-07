Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Towson Tigers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Towson

The Buckeyes average 74.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.1 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers put up just 2.6 more points per game (70.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.3).

This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.3% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 20.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is Ohio State's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 5.8 PPG.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Wheeler is Ohio State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Liddell leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Towson Players to Watch

The Tigers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Cameron Holden with 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Terry Nolan Jr. records more assists than any other Towson player with 3.4 per game. He also averages 12.9 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.

Nicolas Timberlake hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Towson's leader in steals is Holden (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson (1.1 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Xavier L 71-65 Away 11/22/2021 Seton Hall W 79-76 Away 11/24/2021 Florida L 71-68 Away 11/30/2021 Duke W 71-66 Home 12/5/2021 Penn State W 76-64 Away 12/8/2021 Towson - Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin - Home 12/18/2021 Kentucky - Away 12/21/2021 UT Martin - Home 12/28/2021 New Orleans - Home 1/2/2022 Nebraska - Away

