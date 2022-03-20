How to Watch Ohio State vs Villanova in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Second Round: Ohio State vs Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 7 seeded Ohio State faces off with the No. 2 seeded Villanova in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State, who drew a No. 7 seed with an at-large bid into the tournament, faced off against one of the biggest projected upsets in the first round. No. 10 Loyola is no stranger to March, but the Buckeyes were having none of their magic.

After going down early, Ohio State came back and grabbed the lead before half 23-18. The Buckeyes never looked back as they won the second half 31-23, winning the whole game 54-41.

How to Watch Second Round: Ohio State vs Villanova Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Second Round: Ohio State vs Villanova game on fuboTV:

Villanova features a similar story. The No. 2 seed in the region played the No. 15 seeded Blue Hens. Like Loyola, Delaware took a commanding lead on the Wildcats early, but they were having none of it.

They fought back to be up 35-25 at the half. They didn't look back winning 80-60. Justin Moore led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points. He also added three rebounds and six assists in the win.

Villanova is projected to win this game and move onto the Sweet Sixteen with a favored spread of -5.5 points. The total projected points scored in this game on the Over/Under is 132.0 points.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Ohio State vs Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
