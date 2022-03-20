How to Watch Ohio State vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-7) and the No. 7 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 2:40 PM.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-5.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Ohio State
- The Wildcats score 5.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Buckeyes allow (67.6).
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore posts 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Samuels averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.
- Eric Dixon puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.
- Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is No. 1 on the Buckeyes in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (8), and produces 2.4 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Malaki Branham gets the Buckeyes 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamari Wheeler is averaging a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Buckeyes get 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Zed Key.
- The Buckeyes receive 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyle Young.
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Second Round: Ohio State vs. Villanova
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)