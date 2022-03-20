Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (0) dribbles the ball defended by Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-7) and the No. 7 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 2:40 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Ohio State

Villanova vs Ohio State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-5.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Ohio State

  • The Wildcats score 5.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Buckeyes allow (67.6).
  • The Buckeyes put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore posts 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Samuels averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.
  • Eric Dixon puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.
  • Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell is No. 1 on the Buckeyes in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (8), and produces 2.4 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Malaki Branham gets the Buckeyes 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jamari Wheeler is averaging a team-high 3 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • The Buckeyes get 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Zed Key.
  • The Buckeyes receive 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Kyle Young.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Ohio State vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
