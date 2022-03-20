Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (0) dribbles the ball defended by Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats (27-7) and the No. 7 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 2:40 PM.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -5.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Ohio State

The Wildcats score 5.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Buckeyes allow (67.6).

The Buckeyes put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buckeyes have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore posts 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jermaine Samuels averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Eric Dixon puts up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Brandon Slater averages 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ohio State Players to Watch