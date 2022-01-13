How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kohl Center.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kohl Center
Arena: Kohl Center
Wisconsin
-3.5
141 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State
- The Badgers score 71.7 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers give up.
- The Badgers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (19.3), rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison posts 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl posts 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor.
- Steven Crowl is putting up 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Chucky Hepburn is putting up 7.3 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell is the Buckeyes' top scorer (20.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and delivers 2.6 assists.
- Jamari Wheeler is the Buckeyes' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he puts up 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Zed Key gives the Buckeyes 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Malaki Branham is putting up 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Kyle Young is averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 55.4% of his shots from the field.
