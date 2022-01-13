Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kohl Center.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3.5 141 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

The Badgers score 71.7 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.8 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes score an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers give up.

The Badgers are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

The Buckeyes have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (19.3), rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brad Davison posts 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl posts 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor.

Steven Crowl is putting up 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Chucky Hepburn is putting up 7.3 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch