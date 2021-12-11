Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Badgers have won six games in a row.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

The 76.0 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers allow (59.1).

The Badgers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.9 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.

Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis sits at the top of the Badgers scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.

Wisconsin's leader in rebounds is Tyler Wahl with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Chucky Hepburn with 2.1 per game.

Brad Davison averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Badgers.

Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wahl with 1.7 per game.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Seton Hall W 79-76 Away 11/24/2021 Florida L 71-68 Away 11/30/2021 Duke W 71-66 Home 12/5/2021 Penn State W 76-64 Away 12/8/2021 Towson W 85-74 Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin - Home 12/18/2021 Kentucky - Away 12/21/2021 UT Martin - Home 12/28/2021 New Orleans - Home 1/2/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/6/2022 Indiana - Away

Wisconsin Schedule