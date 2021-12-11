How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Badgers have won six games in a row.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Value City Arena
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- The 76.0 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers allow (59.1).
- The Badgers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.9 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.
- Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis sits at the top of the Badgers scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
- Wisconsin's leader in rebounds is Tyler Wahl with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Chucky Hepburn with 2.1 per game.
- Brad Davison averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Badgers.
- Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wahl with 1.7 per game.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
W 79-76
Away
11/24/2021
Florida
L 71-68
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
W 71-66
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
W 76-64
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
W 85-74
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/21/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
12/28/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
-
Away
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Houston
W 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
W 70-66
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
W 89-76
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
W 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home