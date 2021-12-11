Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Badgers have won six games in a row.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Value City Arena
    Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

    • The 76.0 points per game the Buckeyes average are 16.9 more points than the Badgers allow (59.1).
    • The Badgers put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.9 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Buckeyes have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Justin Ahrens leads the Buckeyes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis sits at the top of the Badgers scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also pulls down 5.3 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
    • Wisconsin's leader in rebounds is Tyler Wahl with 5.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Chucky Hepburn with 2.1 per game.
    • Brad Davison averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Badgers.
    • Wisconsin's leader in steals is Davis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wahl with 1.7 per game.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 79-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    L 71-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    W 76-64

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    W 85-74

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Houston

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 70-66

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Wisconsin at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
