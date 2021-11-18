Ohio State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cintas Center.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-2.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ohio State
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Buckeyes put up were seven more points than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).
- The Musketeers' 74.8 points per game last year were just 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Buckeyes gave up.
- The Buckeyes shot 45.9% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
- The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell led his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4) last season, and also posted 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
- Duane Washington Jr. paced his team in both points (16.4) and assists (2.9) per game last season, and also put up 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Justice Sueing posted 10.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest last year.
- CJ Walker led the Buckeyes at 4.1 assists per game last season, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 8.8 points.
- Kyle Young put up 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle scored 16.1 points and grabbed 8.9 boards per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs dispensed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.0 PPG.
- Nate Johnson knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Scruggs averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Freemantle compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
November
18
2021
Ohio State at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)