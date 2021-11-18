How to Watch Ohio State vs. Xavier

Ohio State goes on the road for the first time this college basketball season to face Xavier in the battle of Ohio during the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Ohio State has not gotten off to the start it envisioned this year. Despite entering tonight's game against Xavier undefeated, the Buckeyes have failed to look like a Top 25 team and Big Ten championship contender on a nightly basis.

How to Watch Buckeyes vs. Musketeers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Buckeyes at Musketeers game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

They barely survived a scare from in-state opponent Akron to start the year. After that, Niagara came to Columbus and made things uncomfortable for 40 minutes. Both contests took place at Ohio State's home, the Schottenstein Center.

This game against Xavier marks the Buckeyes' first road game of the 2021-22 season.

Zed Key and E.J. Liddell have been pulling their weight for the most part, but on the whole, Chris Holtmann's bunch has had a slow start out of the gate.

Xavier hasn't been up to par either. That same Niagara team only lost to the Musketeers by three points on opening night.

Travis Steele is in year four with the program but does not yet have a moment that his predecessor, Chris Mack, seemed to have season-after-season routinely. A win against the Buckeyes would cool Steele's seat among fans.

Paul Scruggs will need to continue his scorching hot start if the Musketeers have any chance of taking down the state's top dog.

Regional restrictions apply.