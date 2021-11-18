How to Watch Ohio State vs. Xavier

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Xavier Musketeers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State goes on the road for the first time this college basketball season to face Xavier in the battle of Ohio during the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
    Author:

    Ohio State has not gotten off to the start it envisioned this year. Despite entering tonight's game against Xavier undefeated, the Buckeyes have failed to look like a Top 25 team and Big Ten championship contender on a nightly basis.

    How to Watch Buckeyes vs. Musketeers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Buckeyes at Musketeers game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    They barely survived a scare from in-state opponent Akron to start the year. After that, Niagara came to Columbus and made things uncomfortable for 40 minutes. Both contests took place at Ohio State's home, the Schottenstein Center.

    This game against Xavier marks the Buckeyes' first road game of the 2021-22 season.

    Zed Key and E.J. Liddell have been pulling their weight for the most part, but on the whole, Chris Holtmann's bunch has had a slow start out of the gate.

    Xavier hasn't been up to par either. That same Niagara team only lost to the Musketeers by three points on opening night.

    Travis Steele is in year four with the program but does not yet have a moment that his predecessor, Chris Mack, seemed to have season-after-season routinely. A win against the Buckeyes would cool Steele's seat among fans.

    Paul Scruggs will need to continue his scorching hot start if the Musketeers have any chance of taking down the state's top dog.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Xavier Musketeers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    ohio state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Xavier

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    New Hampshire vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Kent State Golden Flashes 73-59. Kent State Golden Flashes At Xavier Musketeers 40
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Kent State Golden Flashes 73-59. Kent State Golden Flashes At Xavier Musketeers 40
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    miami women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Miami in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass at Weber State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UMass vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy