    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Ohio at Akron in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio and Akron both look to extend long winning streaks on Tuesday night when they battle in conference play.
    Ohio goes on the road to Akron on Tuesday night looking to win its sixth straight game. The Bobcats have gone on a run since losing to LSU back on Dec. 1.

    How to Watch Ohio at Akron in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Ohio beat Western Michigan 59–47 on Saturday in its MAC opener. Mark Sears scored 21 points to lead the way for the Bobcats as they used a big second half to get to 1–0 in conference play.

    On Tuesday, they will look to stay perfect in the MAC when they play an Akron team that has won six straight.

    The Zips beat Buffalo 88–76 on Saturday in their MAC opener. It was an impressive win for them and their fifth straight. 

    Akron has been red hot since starting the season just 2–3. The Zips started the season nearly upsetting Ohio State but struggled in losses to Fordham and Appalachian State.

    Both of these teams have been playing great basketball to start the year, but are looking to keep it going in conference play. Tuesday night's game is a big one, as both Akron and Ohio look to start conference play off with a second straight MAC win.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Ohio at Akron

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio at Akron

