How to Watch Ohio at Akron

Ohio and Akron both look to extend long winning streaks on Tuesday night when they battle in conference play.

Ohio goes on the road to Akron on Tuesday night looking to win its sixth straight game. The Bobcats have gone on a run since losing to LSU back on Dec. 1.

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Ohio beat Western Michigan 59–47 on Saturday in its MAC opener. Mark Sears scored 21 points to lead the way for the Bobcats as they used a big second half to get to 1–0 in conference play.

On Tuesday, they will look to stay perfect in the MAC when they play an Akron team that has won six straight.

The Zips beat Buffalo 88–76 on Saturday in their MAC opener. It was an impressive win for them and their fifth straight.

Akron has been red hot since starting the season just 2–3. The Zips started the season nearly upsetting Ohio State but struggled in losses to Fordham and Appalachian State.

Both of these teams have been playing great basketball to start the year, but are looking to keep it going in conference play. Tuesday night's game is a big one, as both Akron and Ohio look to start conference play off with a second straight MAC win.

