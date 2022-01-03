Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Jason Carter (30) shoots against Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (10-2, 0-0 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Bobcats have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Akron vs. Ohio

    • The 74.4 points per game the Zips score are 9.5 more points than the Bobcats give up (64.9).
    • The Bobcats' 72.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 60.8 the Zips give up to opponents.
    • The Zips make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

    Akron Players to Watch

    • Enrique Freeman is tops on the Zips at 11.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 12.7 points. He is fourth in the country in rebounding.
    • Xavier Castaneda averages 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Aziz Bandaogo is posting 4.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

    Ohio Players to Watch

    • Jason Carter is the Bobcats' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he delivers 13.9 points and 1.8 assists.
    • The Bobcats receive 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Ben Vander Plas.
    • The Bobcats receive 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Miles Brown.
    • The Bobcats receive 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ben Roderick.

    How To Watch

    Ohio at Akron

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
