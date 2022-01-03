Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Jason Carter (30) shoots against Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (10-2, 0-0 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Bobcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: James A. Rhodes Arena

James A. Rhodes Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Akron vs. Ohio

The 74.4 points per game the Zips score are 9.5 more points than the Bobcats give up (64.9).

The Bobcats' 72.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 60.8 the Zips give up to opponents.

The Zips make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman is tops on the Zips at 11.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 12.7 points. He is fourth in the country in rebounding.

Xavier Castaneda averages 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Aziz Bandaogo is posting 4.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ohio Players to Watch