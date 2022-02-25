How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Convocation Center Ohio. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Akron
- The Bobcats put up 74.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.6 the Zips give up.
- The Zips put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 66.4 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- The Bobcats are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Zips allow to opponents.
- The Zips have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
Ohio Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bobcats is Mark Sears, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
- Ben Vander Plas is Ohio's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.6 points per game.
- Vander Plas leads the Bobcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sears is Ohio's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jason Carter leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Akron Players to Watch
- Ali Ali averages 13.8 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Zips' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Enrique Freeman grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard.
- Bryan Trimble Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Zips with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Freeman with 1.3 per game.
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Central Michigan
W 81-72
Away
2/12/2022
Eastern Michigan
W 74-56
Away
2/15/2022
Miami (OH)
W 91-78
Home
2/18/2022
Kent State
L 75-52
Away
2/22/2022
Central Michigan
W 76-50
Home
2/25/2022
Akron
-
Home
3/1/2022
Bowling Green
-
Away
3/4/2022
Northern Illinois
-
Away
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Kent State
L 66-64
Home
2/15/2022
Western Michigan
L 61-57
Away
2/17/2022
Northern Illinois
L 66-63
Home
2/19/2022
Eastern Michigan
W 67-48
Away
2/22/2022
Bowling Green
W 82-68
Home
2/25/2022
Ohio
-
Away
3/1/2022
Ball State
-
Away
3/4/2022
Central Michigan
-
Home
