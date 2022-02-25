Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Convocation Center Ohio. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Akron

  • The Bobcats put up 74.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.6 the Zips give up.
  • The Zips put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 66.4 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bobcats are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Zips allow to opponents.
  • The Zips have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bobcats is Mark Sears, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
  • Ben Vander Plas is Ohio's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.6 points per game.
  • Vander Plas leads the Bobcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Sears is Ohio's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jason Carter leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Ali Ali averages 13.8 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Zips' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Enrique Freeman grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard.
  • Bryan Trimble Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Zips with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Freeman with 1.3 per game.

Ohio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Central Michigan

W 81-72

Away

2/12/2022

Eastern Michigan

W 74-56

Away

2/15/2022

Miami (OH)

W 91-78

Home

2/18/2022

Kent State

L 75-52

Away

2/22/2022

Central Michigan

W 76-50

Home

2/25/2022

Akron

-

Home

3/1/2022

Bowling Green

-

Away

3/4/2022

Northern Illinois

-

Away

Akron Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Kent State

L 66-64

Home

2/15/2022

Western Michigan

L 61-57

Away

2/17/2022

Northern Illinois

L 66-63

Home

2/19/2022

Eastern Michigan

W 67-48

Away

2/22/2022

Bowling Green

W 82-68

Home

2/25/2022

Ohio

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ball State

-

Away

3/4/2022

Central Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Akron at Ohio

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
