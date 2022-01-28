Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio

Buffalo vs Ohio Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buffalo

-2.5

151 points

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio

  • The Bulls record 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.
  • The Bobcats score only 1.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (72.4).
  • The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bobcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Ronaldo Segu averages a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Josh Mballa is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also posts 13.3 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Maceo Jack puts up 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • David Skogman posts 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jason Carter leads the Bobcats in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Ben Vander Plas is posting 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
  • Ben Roderick is putting up 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Miles Brown is putting up 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Ohio at Buffalo

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Rangers

1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 24, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates on the ice during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17563547
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17570524
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Grizzlies

1 minute ago
USATSI_17532469
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Heat

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy