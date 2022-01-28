How to Watch Ohio vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-2.5
151 points
Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio
- The Bulls record 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.
- The Bobcats score only 1.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (72.4).
- The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- The Bobcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Ronaldo Segu averages a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Mballa is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also posts 13.3 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Maceo Jack puts up 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- David Skogman posts 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jason Carter leads the Bobcats in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Ben Vander Plas is posting 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Ben Roderick is putting up 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
- Miles Brown is putting up 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Ohio at Buffalo
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)