How to Watch Ohio vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bulls forward Jeenathan Williams (11) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (15-3, 6-1 MAC) will look to continue a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Buffalo Bulls (10-7, 4-3 MAC) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Alumni Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -2.5 151 points

Key Stats for Buffalo vs. Ohio

The Bulls record 80.2 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 66.9 the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats score only 1.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (72.4).

The Bulls are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

The Bobcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams paces his squad in points per contest (19.1), and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ronaldo Segu averages a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also posting 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Mballa is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also posts 13.3 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Maceo Jack puts up 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

David Skogman posts 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ohio Players to Watch