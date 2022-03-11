How to Watch Ohio vs Kent State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the MAC Semifinal: Ohio vs Kent State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio faces Kent State on Friday night in the second semifinal of the MAC Tournament

Ohio snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday when it beat Ball State in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament. 

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Ohio vs Kent State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bobcats struggled to end the season as they lost four of their last five games to drop to 14-6 in the MAC and dropped them behind Kent State in the standings.

One of their losses was a 72-52 defeat to the Golden Flashes back on February 18th and it started their late-season slide.

Friday they will look to avenge that loss and earn a chance at the automatic bid in the championship game.

Kent State, though, will be looking to stay hot and beat the Bobcats for its 14th straight win.

The Golden Flashes have been playing great basketball as they haven't lost since January 21st against Buffalo.

They rolled to a 22-9 overall record and 16-4 in the MAC to grab the second seed. It has been a great run for Kent State, but one that they want to complete with a MAC Tournament championship.

They will need to get through a good Ohio team on Friday first, but are a favorite to get the win.

