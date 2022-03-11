How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 seed Ohio Bobcats (24-8, 14-6 MAC) are taking on the No. 2 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (22-9, 16-4 MAC) in the MAC Tournament on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Watch the contest at 7:30 PM.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-1.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Kent State vs. Ohio
- The Bobcats put up 74.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Flashes give up.
- The Golden Flashes' 71.7 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 67.4 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- The Bobcats are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 44% from the field, which equals what the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Ben Vander Plas leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also posts 13.9 points and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jason Carter puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Miles Brown averages 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tommy Schmock is putting up 6.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Malique Jacobs paces the Golden Flashes in rebounding (7.7 per game), and posts 12.3 points and 3 assists. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Justyn Hamilton is averaging 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.
- Giovanni Santiago is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Tervell Beck is posting 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 47% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
MAC Tournament: Ohio vs. Kent State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)