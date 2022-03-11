How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 seed Ohio Bobcats (24-8, 14-6 MAC) are taking on the No. 2 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (22-9, 16-4 MAC) in the MAC Tournament on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Watch the contest at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -1.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Kent State vs. Ohio

The Bobcats put up 74.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Flashes give up.

The Golden Flashes' 71.7 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 67.4 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

The Bobcats are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

The Golden Flashes are shooting 44% from the field, which equals what the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Ben Vander Plas leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also posts 13.9 points and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jason Carter puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Miles Brown averages 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tommy Schmock is putting up 6.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch