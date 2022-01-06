How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) shoots against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Justyn Hamilton (21) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (11-2, 0-0 MAC) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6, 0-0 MAC) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Kent State

The 72.0 points per game the Bobcats record are 9.5 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (62.5).

The Golden Flashes average just 4.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Bobcats give up (64.8).

The Bobcats make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Golden Flashes' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bobcats have given up to their opponents.

Ohio Players to Watch

The Bobcats leader in points and assists is Mark Sears, who puts up 19.1 points per game along with 3.5 assists.

Jason Carter is Ohio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game.

Ben Vander Plas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bobcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

The Ohio steals leader is Sears, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carter, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch

Sincere Carry's points (16.7 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.

Malique Jacobs grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.8 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.

Carry averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Flashes.

Kent State's leader in steals is Carry with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton with 1.5 per game.

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Stetson W 55-45 Away 12/15/2021 Marshall W 75-65 Home 12/21/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 85-70 Home 1/1/2022 Western Michigan W 59-47 Away 1/4/2022 Akron W 69-63 Away 1/7/2022 Kent State - Home 1/11/2022 Bowling Green - Home 1/15/2022 Central Michigan - Away 1/18/2022 Miami (OH) - Away 1/21/2022 Toledo - Home 1/25/2022 Northern Illinois - Home

Kent State Schedule