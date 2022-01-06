How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (11-2, 0-0 MAC) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6, 0-0 MAC) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Kent State
- The 72.0 points per game the Bobcats record are 9.5 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (62.5).
- The Golden Flashes average just 4.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Bobcats give up (64.8).
- The Bobcats make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- The Golden Flashes' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bobcats have given up to their opponents.
Ohio Players to Watch
- The Bobcats leader in points and assists is Mark Sears, who puts up 19.1 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
- Jason Carter is Ohio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game.
- Ben Vander Plas makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bobcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- The Ohio steals leader is Sears, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carter, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Sincere Carry's points (16.7 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Golden Flashes' leaderboards.
- Malique Jacobs grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.8 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Kent State rebounding leaderboard.
- Carry averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Flashes.
- Kent State's leader in steals is Carry with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Justyn Hamilton with 1.5 per game.
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Stetson
W 55-45
Away
12/15/2021
Marshall
W 75-65
Home
12/21/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 85-70
Home
1/1/2022
Western Michigan
W 59-47
Away
1/4/2022
Akron
W 69-63
Away
1/7/2022
Kent State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home
1/15/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
1/18/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Away
1/21/2022
Toledo
-
Home
1/25/2022
Northern Illinois
-
Home
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
West Virginia
L 63-50
Away
12/19/2021
Southern
L 78-76
Home
12/29/2021
Central Michigan
L 72-69
Home
1/1/2022
Toledo
W 66-63
Home
1/4/2022
Ball State
W 66-65
Away
1/7/2022
Ohio
-
Away
1/11/2022
Northern Illinois
-
Home
1/14/2022
Akron
-
Home
1/18/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
1/21/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
1/25/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home