    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) reacts after a play with guard Jason Preston (0) in the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ohio Bobcats (3-0) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rupp Arena.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ohio

    Kentucky vs Ohio Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kentucky

    -12

    150.5 points

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Ohio

    • Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were just 2.2 fewer points than the Bobcats allowed (72.6).
    • The Bobcats scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, nine more points than the 70.2 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 44% of shots the Bobcats' opponents knocked down.
    • The Bobcats shot 47.9% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 41.3% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Jackson paced his squad in rebounds per game (6.6) last season, and also put up 8.4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocks (10th in college basketball).
    • Brandon Boston Jr. was tops on his team in points per contest (11.5) last season, and also put up 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Olivier Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Devin Askew posted 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Ohio Players to Watch

    • Jason Preston scored 15.7 points and distributed 7.3 assists per game last season.
    • Dwight Wilson pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.5 points a contest.
    • Ben Roderick knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Preston averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Ben Vander Plas collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Ohio at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

