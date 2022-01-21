Ohio vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Toledo
- The Bobcats average 74.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 67.4 the Rockets give up.
- The Rockets score 13.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bobcats allow their opponents to score (65.9).
- The Bobcats make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
Ohio Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bobcats is Mark Sears, who scores 19.5 points and distributes 3.8 assists per game.
- Ohio's best rebounder is Jason Carter, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.
- Ben Vander Plas leads the Bobcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sears and Carter lead Ohio on the defensive end, with Sears leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins racks up 19.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rockets.
- Toledo's leader in rebounds is JT Shumate with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Rayj Dennis with 3.6 per game.
- Shumate knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Toledo's leader in steals is Rollins with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shumate with one per game.
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Western Michigan
W 59-47
Away
1/4/2022
Akron
W 69-63
Away
1/7/2022
Kent State
W 80-72
Home
1/11/2022
Bowling Green
W 85-78
Home
1/18/2022
Miami (OH)
W 86-63
Away
1/21/2022
Toledo
-
Home
1/25/2022
Northern Illinois
-
Home
1/28/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ball State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
2/5/2022
Western Michigan
-
Home
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Central Michigan
W 82-54
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Illinois
W 94-63
Home
1/11/2022
Miami (OH)
W 75-72
Away
1/15/2022
Bowling Green
W 91-78
Away
1/18/2022
Ball State
W 83-70
Home
1/21/2022
Ohio
-
Away
1/25/2022
Buffalo
-
Home
1/28/2022
Akron
-
Home
2/1/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
2/4/2022
Ball State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Ohio
-
Home