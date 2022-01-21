Ohio vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Toledo

The Bobcats average 74.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 67.4 the Rockets give up.

The Rockets score 13.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bobcats allow their opponents to score (65.9).

The Bobcats make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Ohio Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bobcats is Mark Sears, who scores 19.5 points and distributes 3.8 assists per game.

Ohio's best rebounder is Jason Carter, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.

Ben Vander Plas leads the Bobcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sears and Carter lead Ohio on the defensive end, with Sears leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins racks up 19.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rockets.

Toledo's leader in rebounds is JT Shumate with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Rayj Dennis with 3.6 per game.

Shumate knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Toledo's leader in steals is Rollins with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shumate with one per game.

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Western Michigan W 59-47 Away 1/4/2022 Akron W 69-63 Away 1/7/2022 Kent State W 80-72 Home 1/11/2022 Bowling Green W 85-78 Home 1/18/2022 Miami (OH) W 86-63 Away 1/21/2022 Toledo - Home 1/25/2022 Northern Illinois - Home 1/28/2022 Buffalo - Away 2/1/2022 Ball State - Home 2/3/2022 Eastern Michigan - Home 2/5/2022 Western Michigan - Home

Toledo Schedule