How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

No. 1 Auburn hosts Oklahoma on Saturday in an SEC vs. Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma (13-7) heads out on the road on Saturday to face No. 1 Auburn (19-1) as part of this year's Big 12/SEC Challenge.

How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Tigers have won 16 games in a row, with the team's only loss coming in double-overtime against UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Bruce Pearl's team remains perfect in SEC play.

The team just snuck by Missouri on Tuesday, though. Despite facing a team that was 2-4 in conference play, Auburn struggled, winning 55-54 after the team shot just 30.4% from the floor. K.D. Johnson led the Tigers with 17 points, while Walker Kessler added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Oklahoma has struggled in Big 12 play, going 3-5 in conference. The Sooners are 2-3 in true road games and recently had a four-game losing streak, though the team broke that on Wednesday with a 72-62 road win against West Virginia. Tanner Groves scored 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting in the win and also led the team with six rebounds.

Oklahoma and Auburn have met three times, with Auburn leading the all-time series 2-1. Oklahoma's lone win was in the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

