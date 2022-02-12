Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Kansas for a Big 12 matchup

Oklahoma snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a big upset win of No. 9 Texas Tech. The Sooners dominated in the 70-55 win that was just their third victory in its last 11 games.

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Oklahoma at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Conference play has not been kind to the Sooners, but they found life against the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma is now just 4-7 in the Big 12,  but has plenty of time to make up ground starting Saturday when it looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Kansas.

The Jayhawks beat the Sooners 67-64 back on January 18th and will look to complete the sweep on Saturday.

In order to get the win, they are going to have to bounce back from a tough 79-76 loss to Texas on Monday night.

The loss was their second in the last four games and dropped their Big 12 record to 8-2. They are still at the top of the conference but are just one game up on Baylor in the loss column.

Kansas will still be a big favorite in this game, but will be tested by a confident Oklahoma team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Wales vs Scotland

just now
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Senators

30 minutes ago
imago1009719832h
Premier League

How to Watch Norwich City vs Manchester City

30 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

1 hour ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

1 hour ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Baylor

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy