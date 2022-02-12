How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

Oklahoma goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Kansas for a Big 12 matchup

Oklahoma snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a big upset win of No. 9 Texas Tech. The Sooners dominated in the 70-55 win that was just their third victory in its last 11 games.

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Conference play has not been kind to the Sooners, but they found life against the Red Raiders.

Oklahoma is now just 4-7 in the Big 12, but has plenty of time to make up ground starting Saturday when it looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Kansas.

The Jayhawks beat the Sooners 67-64 back on January 18th and will look to complete the sweep on Saturday.

In order to get the win, they are going to have to bounce back from a tough 79-76 loss to Texas on Monday night.

The loss was their second in the last four games and dropped their Big 12 record to 8-2. They are still at the top of the conference but are just one game up on Baylor in the loss column.

Kansas will still be a big favorite in this game, but will be tested by a confident Oklahoma team.

