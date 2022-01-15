How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs are both off to strong starts this season and look to keep it rolling in conference play.

This season the Oklahoma Sooners (12-4) are having a really strong start to their season with big wins over ranked teams and winning the games they are supposed to win as a good team. The same case can be made for the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2), who are both making waves in the Big 12, a conference that is slowly looking like potentially the best in the country.

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Sooners exploded in the second half to run away with a huge upset over then No. 11 ranked Iowa State:

Head coach Porter Moser has his team playing strong defense this season as they are up to No. 34 in the NCAA giving up 62.3 points to their opponents. They have only given up 70+ points in four games overall this season, including their losses.

It has been an impressive start to the season with wins over ranked opponents, Florida (No. 14), Arkansas (No. 12) and Iowa State (No. 11), while losing to Baylor (No. 1) and Texas (No. 21).

On offense they are scoring 73.3 points per game.

The team is even and balanced on offense as well with Tanner Groves (13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game), Umoja Gibson (12.7 points) and Elijah Harkless (10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game).

On the other side, the Horned Frogs have a very similar profile scoring 72.3 points and giving up 62.5 points to their opponents.

Their only losses came to Santa Clara (66-85) and No. 1 Baylor (64-75), making this a must watch game in the Big 12 today.

