How to Watch Oklahoma at West Virginia

How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Big 12 teams that need a conference win hit the court as Oklahoma travels to face West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma and West Virginia are two of the Big 12's bottom-four teams. Both of them have fallen to under-.500 records in their conference.

The Sooners are 12-7 on the season, but they are just 2-5 in conference play leading them to a No. 9 ranking over just Kansas State. After a huge upset against Iowa State, the No. 23 team in the nation, the Sooners have lost four straight games.

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

All of those losses have been in conference against Texas, TCU, No. 5 Kansas and, most recently, No. 4 Baylor. While over .500 on the season, they need this win to inch back within .500 in conference play.

The Mountaineers have had a similar season. They are 13-5 overall but just 2-4 in conference play. That includes a three-game losing streak against the conference's hardest and top-ranked opponents: Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas.

The Sooners are led by Tanner Groves who averages a team-leading 12.7 points per game and adds 5.9 rebounds per game. His star counterpart on the Mountaineers is Taz Sherman, who leads his team in scoring with 18.9 points and assists with 2.6 assists per game.

