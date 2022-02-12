How to Watch Thunder at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder as these squads are going in opposite directions as of late.

While the Chicago Bulls have slipped a bit since leading the Eastern Conference for most of the season, a lot of that has to do with extended absence primarily Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. Both have been brilliant additions to this team this year and make the Bulls legitimate contenders when healthy. But the biggest addition has undoubtedly been DeMar DeRozan providing support for Zach LaVine.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls:

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV:

DeRozan is arguably having the best season of his career starting in the All-Star Game. That is saying a lot especially how great he was in Toronto and San Antonio. He is more than keeping Chicago afloat and they look to win their third-straight game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC on the other hand has lost four straight after they won four straight. They are looking for more consistency from their young core but it will take some time. This is the second game of their three-game road trip and they will be looking to bounce back from their 100-87 loss last night. Look for them to play spoiler here tonight.

