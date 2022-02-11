The Thunder travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday night.

The NBA was rocked by the trade deadline this year, with names like Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum and the 76ers' own Ben Simmons being dealt. The 76ers will play their first game of the season out of the shadow of the Simmons saga tonight against the Thunder.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Thunder are 17–37 and still very much a developing team. Last time out, the Thunder ended up losing to the Raptors by a final score of 117–98.

On the other side of the court, the 76ers are fresh off acquiring Harden from the Nets. Moving on from the Simmons situation is a breath of fresh air for the franchise and it will be interesting to see how the new-look team plays together. Philadelphia is coming off a 114–109 loss against the Suns that dropped the team to 32–22 on the year.

This should be an entertaining game. The 76ers are favored to win, but the Thunder have a lot of talent and should not be taken lightly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.