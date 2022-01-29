How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida in Men's College Basketball

Oklahoma State and Florida look to snap two-game losing streaks when they battle in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday

Oklahoma State hits the road on Saturday coming off back-to-back close loses to Texas and Iowa State. The Cowboys lost to the Longhorns by five and then lost to the Cyclones in overtime.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The losses dropped them to 3-5 in the Big 12 and 10-9 overall. They also came after the Cowboys had arguably its two best games when it upset No. 1 Baylor on the road and then had a gritty win against TCU.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column when they head to Florida to take on a Gators team that has also lost two games in a row.

The Gators host the Cowboys after coming up short in their upset bid of Tennessee on Wednesday. Florida played well but faded down the stretch as the Volunteers came away with the 78-71 win.

It was the Gators second straight loss after winning three in a row and dropped their SEC record to 3-5. They are now 12-8 overall and fighting to be a part of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and getting a big non-conference win on Saturday would help their resume.

