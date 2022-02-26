How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

With an in-state rivalry on deck, the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys this afternoon.

Bedlam is one of the biggest rivalries in the Big 12 Conference, as in-state rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State face off. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference standings, but these rivalry games are always intense.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream Oklahoma State at Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State is on a postseason ban this season, but the team has still stayed competitive all year. In one of the most well-balanced conferences, the Cowboys have gone 13-14 on the season, hovering right around .500 to this point.

With a talented guard duo of Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson, the Oklahoma State backcourt is deadly on offense. On the interior, Moussa Cisse dominates the paint for the Cowboys, pulling down 6.0 rebounds per contest.

The Sooners are 14-14 on the season, boasting a slightly better record than their rivals entering this contest. With that in mind, they’ve struggled tremendously in conference play with a record of 4-11 against Big 12 teams.

Transfer forward Tanner Groves has been the team’s leading scorer thus far in the season, producing 12.1 points per game. With that in mind, Oklahoma has an overall balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double-figured in the scoring column.

The last time these two teams faced off was earlier this month, when Oklahoma State came out victorious by a final score of 64-55. That matchup took place at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but this time around Oklahoma will be the home team as they look to get revenge.

