Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With an in-state rivalry on deck, the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys this afternoon.

Bedlam is one of the biggest rivalries in the Big 12 Conference, as in-state rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State face off. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference standings, but these rivalry games are always intense.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream Oklahoma State at Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State is on a postseason ban this season, but the team has still stayed competitive all year. In one of the most well-balanced conferences, the Cowboys have gone 13-14 on the season, hovering right around .500 to this point.

With a talented guard duo of Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson, the Oklahoma State backcourt is deadly on offense. On the interior, Moussa Cisse dominates the paint for the Cowboys, pulling down 6.0 rebounds per contest.

The Sooners are 14-14 on the season, boasting a slightly better record than their rivals entering this contest. With that in mind, they’ve struggled tremendously in conference play with a record of 4-11 against Big 12 teams.

Transfer forward Tanner Groves has been the team’s leading scorer thus far in the season, producing 12.1 points per game. With that in mind, Oklahoma has an overall balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double-figured in the scoring column.

The last time these two teams faced off was earlier this month, when Oklahoma State came out victorious by a final score of 64-55. That matchup took place at Gallagher-Iba Arena, but this time around Oklahoma will be the home team as they look to get revenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
33 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
33 seconds ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
33 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
33 seconds ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy