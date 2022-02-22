Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

The Bears score 77.5 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 67.3 the Cowboys give up.

The Cowboys' 70.0 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 63.0 the Bears give up to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.

Baylor Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bears is James Akinjo, who scores 13.2 points and dishes out 5.8 assists per game.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads Baylor in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.

Adam Flagler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Akinjo is Baylor's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Flo Thamba leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Avery Anderson III is at the top of the Cowboys scoring leaderboard with 11.8 points per game. He also collects 3.1 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.

The Oklahoma State leaders in rebounding and assists are Moussa Cisse with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 0.3 assists per game) and Isaac Likekele with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

Keylan Boone knocks down 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.

Anderson (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma State while Cisse (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Kansas L 83-59 Away 2/9/2022 Kansas State W 75-60 Away 2/12/2022 Texas W 80-63 Home 2/16/2022 Texas Tech L 83-73 Away 2/19/2022 TCU W 72-62 Home 2/21/2022 Oklahoma State - Away 2/26/2022 Kansas - Home 2/28/2022 Texas - Away 3/5/2022 Iowa State - Home

Oklahoma State Schedule