Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (12-8) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Oklahoma State

  • The 71.3 points per game the Gators score are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.0).
  • The Cowboys score an average of 69.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 63.8 the Gators give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Gators have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cowboys are shooting 42.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 43.6% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton puts up 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Duruji is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyree Appleby is tops on the Gators at 3.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.1 points.
  • Myreon Jones posts 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys in rebounding (5.8 per game) and assists (3.5), and posts 7.4 points. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Avery Anderson III is the Cowboys' top scorer (11.3 points per game), and he puts up 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Bryce Williams is putting up 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
  • Moussa Cisse gets the Cowboys 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Thompson is putting up 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oklahoma State at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Delaware Towson Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at James Madison in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy