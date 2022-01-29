How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (12-8) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Florida vs. Oklahoma State
- The 71.3 points per game the Gators score are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (66.0).
- The Cowboys score an average of 69.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 63.8 the Gators give up to opponents.
- This season, the Gators have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cowboys are shooting 42.9% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 43.6% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton puts up 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Duruji is putting up 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Tyree Appleby is tops on the Gators at 3.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.1 points.
- Myreon Jones posts 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys in rebounding (5.8 per game) and assists (3.5), and posts 7.4 points. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Avery Anderson III is the Cowboys' top scorer (11.3 points per game), and he puts up 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Bryce Williams is putting up 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Moussa Cisse gets the Cowboys 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Bryce Thompson is putting up 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
