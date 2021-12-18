Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma State and Houston both look for a second straight win when they battle in Fort Worth.
    Author:

    Oklahoma State and Houston battle Saturday night in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase. Both teams are looking for another big win and to get a second straight win.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Oklahoma State vs Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma State snapped a two-game losing streak Monday night when it snuck by Cleveland State in overtime. The win improved the Cowboys' record to 7–3 on the year.

    Despite their record, the Cowboys are still looking for a marquee win. On Saturday night, they play the first of five straight games against ranked opponents.

    No. 14 Houston is first up. The Cougars are coming into the game after a win against Louisiana on Tuesday.

    The victory got the Cougars back in the win column after an 83–82 loss to Alabama. Houston is now 9–2 on the year. It is once again one of the best teams in the country as it tries to make a return trip to the Final Four this year.

    On Saturday, the Cougars will look to take care of an Oklahoma State team is desperate for a big win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

