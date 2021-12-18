Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Houston Cougars (9-2) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-9
134 points
Key Stats for Houston vs. Oklahoma State
- The 80 points per game the Cougars record are 14.1 more points than the Cowboys give up (65.9).
- The Cowboys average 19.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.4).
- The Cougars are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- The Cowboys' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.9%).
Houston Players to Watch
- Marcus Sasser posts a team-best 16.7 points per game. He is also posting 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyler Edwards posts 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Fabian White Jr. puts up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor.
- Jamal Shead averages a team-high 5.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 47.2% from the floor.
- Taze Moore posts 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Avery Anderson III is No. 1 on the Cowboys in scoring (12.9 points per game), and posts 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 2.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaac Likekele paces the Cowboys in rebounding (5.7 per game) and assists (3.7), and produces 6.6 points. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Bryce Williams is posting 9.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the field.
- Moussa Cisse is averaging 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe gets the Cowboys 6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
