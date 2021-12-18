Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (9-2) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Houston vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Houston -9 134 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. Oklahoma State

The 80 points per game the Cougars record are 14.1 more points than the Cowboys give up (65.9).

The Cowboys average 19.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.4).

The Cougars are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

The Cowboys' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

Houston Players to Watch

Marcus Sasser posts a team-best 16.7 points per game. He is also posting 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyler Edwards posts 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Fabian White Jr. puts up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor.

Jamal Shead averages a team-high 5.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Taze Moore posts 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch