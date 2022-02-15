Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oklahoma State Cowboys look to take advantage of the Kansas Jayhawks while during their rough patch.

After a 17-2 start and a rise all the way up to No. 5 in the country, Kansas (20-4) is now ranked No. 8 after going 3-2 in its last five games. The Jayhawks survived their last game in a thriller, coming off a loss to a tough No. 20 Texas team and look to get things back in order against Oklahoma State (12-12), who beat the No. 1 team in the country earlier this season.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Oklahoma State at Kansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jayhawks got 22 points and nine rebounds from Jalen Wilson and 18 points and eight rebounds from Christian Braun in a tight 71-69 win over Oklahoma.

Senior wing Ochai Agbaji is on pace to be an All-American this season and if the Jayhawks can finish the season on a special run, potentially the Player of the Year. This season he is averaging 19.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Agbaji has been complimented by junior Christian Braun (15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game) and sophomore Jalen Wilson (10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game).

Overall this Jayhawks team is capable of winning the Big 12 and nabbing their second national championship in the Bill Self era.

For the Cowboys, they've had huge wins over No. 1 Baylor and No. 14 Texas.

This is the second game of the season between these two teams. The Jayhawks won 74-63 in the first game.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

