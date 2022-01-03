How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- The Cowboys record 74.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks give up.
- The Jayhawks put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys give up.
- This season, the Cowboys have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Jayhawks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Jayhawks are shooting 51.4% from the field, 12.2% higher than the 39.2% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys in scoring, tallying 12.5 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Moussa Cisse leads Oklahoma State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Isaac Likekele leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Anderson leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Anderson and Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji racks up 20.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.
- The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Braun with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game).
- Agbaji is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Kansas' leader in steals and blocks is Braun with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Oral Roberts
W 78-77
Away
12/1/2021
Wichita State
L 60-51
Home
12/5/2021
Xavier
L 77-71
Home
12/13/2021
Cleveland State
W 98-93
Home
12/18/2021
Houston
L 72-61
Away
1/4/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/11/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/13/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/15/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/19/2022
TCU
-
Home
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
UTEP
W 78-52
Home
12/11/2021
Missouri
W 102-65
Home
12/18/2021
SFA
W 80-72
Home
12/29/2021
Nevada
W 88-61
Home
1/1/2022
George Mason
W 76-67
Home
1/4/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/11/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/15/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/18/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas State
-
Away