Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    • The Cowboys record 74.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks give up.
    • The Jayhawks put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys give up.
    • This season, the Cowboys have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Jayhawks' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Jayhawks are shooting 51.4% from the field, 12.2% higher than the 39.2% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys in scoring, tallying 12.5 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Moussa Cisse leads Oklahoma State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Isaac Likekele leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
    • Anderson leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Anderson and Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Ochai Agbaji racks up 20.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.
    • The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Braun with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game).
    • Agbaji is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Kansas' leader in steals and blocks is Braun with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Oklahoma State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 78-77

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wichita State

    L 60-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Xavier

    L 77-71

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cleveland State

    W 98-93

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Houston

    L 72-61

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    TCU

    -

    Home

    Kansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    UTEP

    W 78-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Missouri

    W 102-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    SFA

    W 80-72

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nevada

    W 88-61

    Home

    1/1/2022

    George Mason

    W 76-67

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Kansas at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy