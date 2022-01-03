Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

The Cowboys record 74.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 66.9 the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys give up.

This season, the Cowboys have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Jayhawks' opponents have knocked down.

The Jayhawks are shooting 51.4% from the field, 12.2% higher than the 39.2% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Avery Anderson III leads the Cowboys in scoring, tallying 12.5 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Moussa Cisse leads Oklahoma State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Isaac Likekele leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Anderson leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Anderson and Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji racks up 20.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Jayhawks.

The Kansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Christian Braun with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dajuan Harris with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game).

Agbaji is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jayhawks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Kansas' leader in steals and blocks is Braun with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Oklahoma State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Oral Roberts W 78-77 Away 12/1/2021 Wichita State L 60-51 Home 12/5/2021 Xavier L 77-71 Home 12/13/2021 Cleveland State W 98-93 Home 12/18/2021 Houston L 72-61 Away 1/4/2022 Kansas - Home 1/8/2022 Texas - Home 1/11/2022 West Virginia - Away 1/13/2022 Texas Tech - Away 1/15/2022 Baylor - Away 1/19/2022 TCU - Home

Kansas Schedule