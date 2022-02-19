Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12) at Gallagher-Iba Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

  • The 69.5 points per game the Cowboys score are 5.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (64.4).
  • The Wildcats' 67.9 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 66.9 the Cowboys give up.
  • The Cowboys are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.9% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 39.9% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • The Cowboys scoring leader is Avery Anderson III, who averages 11.5 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Moussa Cisse leads Oklahoma State in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Isaac Likekele leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
  • Keylan Boone leads the Cowboys in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Anderson and Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Nijel Pack scores 17.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.
  • Kansas State's leader in rebounds is Mark Smith with 8.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Markquis Nowell with 5.0 per game.
  • Pack is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
  • Nowell (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Kansas State while Davion Bradford (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Kansas State

L 71-68

Away

2/5/2022

Oklahoma

W 64-55

Home

2/8/2022

TCU

L 77-73

Away

2/12/2022

West Virginia

W 81-58

Home

2/14/2022

Kansas

L 76-62

Away

2/19/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/21/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

3/2/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Oklahoma State

W 71-68

Home

2/5/2022

TCU

W 75-63

Away

2/9/2022

Baylor

L 75-60

Home

2/12/2022

Iowa State

W 75-69

Away

2/14/2022

West Virginia

W 78-73

Home

2/19/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/22/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/26/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/28/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
