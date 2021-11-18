Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State

    • Last year, the Cowboys scored 6.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
    • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up.
    • The Cowboys made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Cade Cunningham scored 19.5 points, grabbed 6.0 rebounds and dished out 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Cunningham hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cunningham averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Kalib Boone collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Jericole Hellems averaged 12.9 points per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Manny Bates averaged 5.8 boards per game and Cam Hayes dished out 3.0 assists per game.
    • Braxton Beverly hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Shakeel Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Bates compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Oklahoma State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 88-45

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oakland

    L 56-55

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 72-59

    Home

    11/16/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 80-58

    Home

    11/17/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    NC State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bucknell

    W 88-70

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colgate

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 79-65

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    NC State at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

