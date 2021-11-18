Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State
- Last year, the Cowboys scored 6.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up.
- The Cowboys made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham scored 19.5 points, grabbed 6.0 rebounds and dished out 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Cunningham hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Cunningham averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Kalib Boone collected 1.6 blocks per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Jericole Hellems averaged 12.9 points per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Manny Bates averaged 5.8 boards per game and Cam Hayes dished out 3.0 assists per game.
- Braxton Beverly hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Shakeel Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Bates compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UT Arlington
W 88-45
Home
11/12/2021
Oakland
L 56-55
Home
11/14/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 72-59
Home
11/16/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 80-58
Home
11/17/2021
NC State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
11/26/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Away
12/1/2021
Wichita State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bucknell
W 88-70
Home
11/13/2021
Colgate
W 77-74
Home
11/16/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-65
Away
11/17/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/21/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/27/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/1/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
How To Watch
November
17
2021
NC State at Oklahoma State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
