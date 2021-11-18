Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. NC State

Last year, the Cowboys scored 6.9 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, just 0.1 more points than the 72.7 the Cowboys gave up.

The Cowboys made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Wolf Pack's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham scored 19.5 points, grabbed 6.0 rebounds and dished out 3.3 assists per game last season.

Cunningham hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Cunningham averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Kalib Boone collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Jericole Hellems averaged 12.9 points per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.

Manny Bates averaged 5.8 boards per game and Cam Hayes dished out 3.0 assists per game.

Braxton Beverly hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Shakeel Moore averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Bates compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UT Arlington W 88-45 Home 11/12/2021 Oakland L 56-55 Home 11/14/2021 Prairie View A&M W 72-59 Home 11/16/2021 UMass-Lowell W 80-58 Home 11/17/2021 NC State - Home 11/22/2021 Charleston (SC) - Home 11/26/2021 Oral Roberts - Away 12/1/2021 Wichita State - Home 12/5/2021 Xavier - Home 12/13/2021 Cleveland State - Home

NC State Schedule